Allan Hancock College mandates COVID-19 vaccine to students, staff, faculty by Oct. 1

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College will require all students, staff and faculty to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 1.

“The best way to protect our campus was to start having students and staff and faculty say that they’re vaccinated,” said Hancock College President Kevin Walthers.

“vaccinations are the best way for the community to be safe,” said Walthers.

Masks will also be required indoors, and administrators say they will attempt to get as many outdoor events as they can for spacing reasons.

Administrators said students who chose to stay unvaccinated can continue their education fully online.

“We’re guiding them with online options instead of face to face learning,” said Walthers. “If they have legitimate religious or medical concerns, we are accommodating that as well. there is going to be a process as well in the next week or so.”

“The Santa Maria community has mixed feelings about this decision, some are in favor, while others said it is a bad idea.”

“It should be a choice, rather than be mandated,” said Santa Maria Resident Rob Downy.

“So if the one way to have everyone back is to be vaccinated, I think it is important to keep as many people as healthy as possible,” said Hancock Student Ambassador Ronaldo Rendon.

Vaccine mandates are popping up at other colleges across the Central Coast. Cal Poly, UCSB and Santa Barbara City College all have requirements in place.