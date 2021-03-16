Back-to-school orientation begins in Santa Barbara

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Freshman and new student orientation begins at Santa Barbara High School on Wednesday morning.

Principal Elise Simmons said they are calling it an orientation because freshman and new students have never been shown the campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Simmons said other students will be showing the incoming students around in small groups. They will learn where their classes will be held, where the cafeteria is located, and how they will start the day with temperature checks.

They will also wear lanyards with colors designating their class. And they will be reminded to stay six feet apart inside classrooms and outdoors.

Some seniors were already on school grounds Tuesday afternoon having their yearbook portraits taken free-of-charge.

Other students were rehearsing an upcoming play.

Students are also excited to cheer on the Dons at their first away football game on Friday, but they won't be able to go to the game in-person.

All of the upcoming events are part of a new-normal and a welcome change for students who have been missing the social aspects of high school while learning from home.

The Santa Barbara Unified School Board will hear the superintendent's report tonight that is likely to update board members on the back to school plan and progress.

We will have reaction to return to school plan tonight on the news.