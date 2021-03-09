Santa Maria-Bonita targets April 12 for return of students

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Bonita School District plans to wait until after Spring Break to bring students back to elementary school campuses. The youngest students will be the first to return on April 12 followed by older grade levels.

Superintendent Luke Ontiveros did not provide specifics on when each grade level would return, but he said it would be a phased reopening in line with what other local districts are doing. Ontiveros spoke with News Channel 12 one day before he will present the plan to the school board. He said the plan was finalized with employee groups last week.

An April 12 opening would come more than a month after neighboring districts in Orcutt and Lompoc bring elementary school students back on campus.

Extended Interview: Santa Maria-Bonita School District superintendent Luke Ontiveros