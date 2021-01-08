Allan Hancock College experiencing decrease in student enrollment as online schooling continues

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fewer students are enrolled at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria as virtual learning continues.

Like most students, Ana Rosas’ college experience is different than she expected.

Allan Hancock College classes are online right now because of the pandemic.

But she says the school is making an effort to help students stay afloat and engaged.

“They've been helping me especially to go through these tough times because it is hard,” said Rosas.

But some are having a hard time with virtual learning.

“We have seen a decrease in students registering for classes,” said Allan Hancock College Associate Superintendent Nohemy Ornelas.

Enrollment is down 9%, particularly among younger students.

“Primarily, the ages of 18 through 24 that is a student group that we’ve seen a decline in registering for courses,” said Ornelas.

So faculty and staff are adjusting.

“We have been trying to reach out to students and let them know about the programs and services and also looking at,” said Ornelas. “Advising in terms of what courses they need in order to complete their program of study.”

Spring registration is now open to students and college staff members have a goal.

“Our goal is for you to register and complete your educational goal," said Ornelas.