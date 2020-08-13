Cal Poly students coming back to campus in September

Education

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Cal Poly reports the vast majority of students indicated they would like to return to campus for the start of the fall term. The University typically houses 8,500 students on campus. Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year there will be no more 5,980 students living on campus when school starts September 14.

Approximately 13 percent of Cal Poly's 4,300 courses will be held in person. Many students will take the majority of their classes on-line while still participating in campus life.

Tonight we speak with Cal Poly's Vice President of Student Affairs on how it will all work. We will also hear from the CEO of the San Luis Obispo Downtown Business Association on how the student population contributes to the area economically.

Watch NewsChannel 12 and 3 today and check back in this space this evening for the full report.