SB Unified School District hosts health, education panelists for reopening dilemma discussion

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Facing the monumental test of deciding how to start the 2020-21 school year this fall, the Santa Barbara Unified School District held a virtual 'Study Session' Tuesday night with local health and education panelists.

The panelists shared their thoughts, concerns and answered questions from board members, but did not make a specific recommendation for what the school district should decide as an overall plan.

The panelists included:

Dr. Dan Brennan– Sansum Clinic Pediatrician

Melinda Cabrera– United Way of Santa Barbara

Suzanne Grimmesey– Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness

Susan Klein-Rothschild– Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

Kelly Moore — Consultant, Emergency Operations

Margie Yahyavi — Santa Barbara Education Foundation

The District will likely start the school year either fully remote or with a hybrid system that involves learning on-campus and online. A full five-day school week is also possible, but would certainly look different than last year.

Panelists say smaller class sizes, physical distancing, reliable testing, stringent contact tracing, attentive symptom monitoring and strict isolation policies would be necessary to make a physical return to campus safe.

Common concerns--from panelists and board members--that would come with a return to campuses include, among others: imperfect compliance to new health guideline rules; a potential lack of personal protective equipment; asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers potentially spreading the virus before isolating; students bringing the virus home, perhaps to older or more vulnerable people in their household; and the safety of students, teachers and staff coming to school.

These worries are magnified with the a lack of available testing in Santa Barbara County, as well as spiking coronavirus cases locally.

But major concerns stem from online learning as well. Most educators and parents seem to agree that the quality of education is far worse than in-person learning. Some point out the potential for mental health issues, larger gaps in education between wealthier and poorer communities, a more widespread need for child care, and students missing formative in-person experiences.

Mutliple people suggested the potential for in-person classes held outside, where distancing is required and the environment for virus spread would be less risky.

In public comment, some parents stressed that in-person classes are necessary for the well-being of district students.

Several teachers and some parents, however, argued that anything less than an all-virtual start to the school year is putting the lives and overall health of teachers, staff, students and the greater community at risk.

A final decision is not expected until at least next Tuesday, during the school district's next meeting.

Fall classes are set to begin across the district on Aug. 18.