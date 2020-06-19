UC Santa Barbara to use remote instruction for most fall quarter classes

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- UC Santa Barbara plans to offer most undergraduate classes remotely with physical distancing and other requirements when the fall quarter starts. University Chancellor Henry Yang sent a message to the campus community on Thursday about the plans.

Planning teams are working with faculty to identify which courses will be conducted via fully remote instruction, which will be offered in person, and which will use a format combining remote and face-to-face components, Yang said.

Any students who wants to continue with full remote learning will be able to do so.

Any courses with an enrollment of more than 50 students will need to be held remotely.

Yang said staff have been reviewing classroom capacity, analyzing air flow in our buildings, adding hand sanitizing stations and developing guidelines to ensure students and faculty can observe the appropriate physical distancing requirements.

Graduate graduate education at UC Santa Barbara will continue at nearly full capacity during the fall quarter.

New freshmen and transfer students will attend a virtual orientation this summer.

Tuition

The UC Regents and the Office of the President have determined that tuition and mandatory fees have been set regardless of the method of instruction and will not be refunded in the event instruction occurs remotely for any part of the academic year.

