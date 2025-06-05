Economic Leaders Come Together to Meet the Latest Challenges on the Central Coast

SOLVANG, Calif. – Some of the top economic minds in Santa Barbara County are collaborating on solutions to meet the current economic demands.

It's taking place at the 2025 Economic Growth Summit with the theme: "Building Economic Growth for a Stronger Future"

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event at the Craft House at Corque in Solvang.

This year’s Summit brings together state, regional, and local officials to discuss the current state of the economy as well as key areas to improve and respond to the latest challenges from both the state and the federal government.

The keynote speaker is Ms. Danna Stroud, Associate Deputy Director, Regional Engagement & Development from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (known as GO-Biz).

She is sharing what GO-Biz can offer the local economy.

In addition to Deputy Director Stroud, this year’s speakers and panels include:

Attendees in the past have found information by being able to:

Network with state, regional and local leaders

Gain insight into our economic trends

Hear from and interact with expert panels on our key topics like tourism, the wine industry, real estate, workforce development and more.

