State funds shine a spotlight on the historic Lompoc theatre restoration

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Theatre is making a comeback after falling into disrepair and closing down for about the last 30 years.

State Senator Monique Limon (D-19th District) and Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-37th District) have secured $2.285 million in state funds for the arts to boost the community fundraising to bring the theatre back with a goal to reopen in 2027.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann joined in the check presentation and said it would be part of, not just a benefit for the Lompoc arts community, but regionally it will have a significant place in the economy, education and culture.

Executive Director of the non-profit Lompoc Theatre Project (LTP) Mark Herrier was emotional in receiving the check on stage in the theatre's remaining shell space with a pile of old seats in the middle. He said the next generations will benefit tremendously from the events that will be staged in the building, now nearly 100 years old. He said the arts will inspire young people and bring a wide variety of community residents together.

The theatre was a centerpiece of culture in Lompoc for more than 60 years.

Many city councilmembers, community leaders and donors were on hand for the presentation and offered their support to rally more philanthropy.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has already committed $150,000 in matching funds and that goal is about $20,000 shy of being completed right now. The LTP says it hopes to lock that in by the end of the year.

