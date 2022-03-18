Muscle car owner says a fill-up runs $140. but loves his wheels

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The growling engines, fat tires, and roar of a muscle car comes with a big bill at the gas pumps these days.

Those who are driving V-8's under the hood of cars like a Camaro, Mustang or Charger see the price to top off the tank soaring while it is also draining some serious cash.

At one station this week, Gabriel Quezada was loading up just a half a tank and says that would be about $72. A full tank runs $140.

Quezada says, "yeah it breaks the bank, back then (months ago) it was a little but now it is even worse ya know?" He says he may have to get another job and he already has two.

Hot rodders, and big engine drivers say to save any money they need to have the right air pressure in their tires, a perfectly tuned up car and they need to accelerate gently, which is often hard to do.