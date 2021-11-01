Supply chain issues could cause turkey shortage on Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Turkeys could be in shorter supply and more expensive this holiday season.

Shipments of frozen and fresh turkeys are expected to begin arriving in local stores this week. But you may not find the size you're looking for and stores are expected to limit quantities for sale per customer.

Some of the larger poultry companies and turkey farmers have already notified retailers to expect fewer birds this holiday season. It's another impact of the ongoing supply chain issues confronting retailers locally and across the country.

"Some of these big corporate facilities, they are having some issues and I believe it's stemming from their production facilities, as they are having labor shortages and having a hard time getting things through," said John Spencer of Spencer's Fresh Markets in Santa Maria. "It will be interesting to see how that backs up in the marketplace as it gets closer to Thanksgiving."

Any shortages in the turkey supply could impact local charitable events and donations on the Central Coast, including local food banks and the many turkey dinners served by volunteers and nonprofit organizations for those most in need in the community.

NewsChannel 12 is continuing its tradition of collecting turkeys for those in need. For information about our annual turkey drive, click here.