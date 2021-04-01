San Luis Obispo County unveils plan for economic recovery

Economy

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County has a new program designed to help businesses recover from the pandemic.

It's called the 'Road to Recovery,' and it includes a $50,000 micro-grant program for small businesses in the county.

It also sets aside $55,000 for education support, specifically for young child care centers.

There's also funding to support the 211 resources line.

“The County Board of Supervisors is thrilled to be able to bring financial support and resources to the small business community that has been negatively impacted by COVID-19,” said Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg. “This funding will help local businesses continue to bridge the economic challenges they face amidst the pandemic.”

The "four-pronged plan" was officially launched Thursday and also calls for the revamping of the county's recovery resources website.

“The County Board of Supervisors wants to help our constituents as San Luis Obispo County is on the road to recovery,” said Supervisor John Peschong. “Local business owners and managers now have an online hub with all of the COVID-19 recovery resources available to them in one easy-to-access place, RecoverSLO.org.”

Applications for small business grants open on Tuesday.

More information can be found here.