SLO County businesses preparing for possible move into Red Tier later this week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County businesses are preparing for a possible move into the Red Tier of the the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy later this week.

Should the county advance, it would loosen several restrictions currently in place for a variety of business sectors.

While San Luis Obispo County is currently in the Purple Tier for adjusted case rate, two of other three metrics used as criteria to determine tier status, test positivity rate and health equity metric, are both measuring in the Orange Tier.

The county has been able to meet the two Orange Tier metrics for one week.

Should the numbers hold for a second straight week, San Luis Obispo County would be allowed to move ahead into the Red Tier as soon as Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The Red Tier will allow businesses to either open or reopen in limited capacities:

Retail may increase indoor capacity from 25% to 50%.

Shopping centers, malls, destination centers and swap meets can increase indoor capacity from 25% to 50% and operate reduced-capacity food courts.

Personal care services are allowed to open indoors.

Museums, zoos and aquariums are allowed to open indoors with maximum capacity of 25%.

Places of worship are allowed to open indoors with maximum capacity of 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Movie theaters are allowed to open indoors with maximum capacity of 25% of 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Hotels and lodging are allowed to open fitness centers at 10% maximum capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers can open indoors at 10% maximum capacity.

Restaurants can serve guests indoors with maximum capacity of 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Schools can reopen in person after two weeks of the county being in the red tier, according to state guidelines.

San Luis Obispo County was last in the Red Tier in November, before moving backwards into the Purple Tier following a surge after Halloween.

For additional COVID19 Information for San Luis Obispo County, visit ReadySLO.org.