Local economic coalition launches action plan to create thousands of high-paying jobs by 2030

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- REACH, the Central Coast Regional Economic Action Coalition, has launched an ambitious plan that intends to create 15,000 high-paying jobs by 2030.

The plan, officially known as "REACH 2030," was unveiled during a online presentation Thursday morning.

The multi-faceted framework has been in the works for about 18 years and is described as a 10-year project to "transform the quality of life on the Central Coast, and create a sustainable economy."

"What we know is that the status quo is not good enough," said Melissa James, REACH President and CEO. "If we want the people of the Central Coast today, and our kids tomorrow, to have the opportunity to build a life, a home, a family, and a career on the Central Coast, we must shift course. REACH was formed, and this plan was created, to meet a pressing need."

REACH, formerly known as the Hourglass Project, is a private sector-led coalition that works in collaboration with public, private, civic and educational institutions.

It's new action plan focuses on four key goals, accelerate job growth in target industries, create world-class innovation hubs, break down the barriers to job creation and prepare residents for the jobs of today

and tomorrow.

The main objective is to create 15,000 jobs that pay at least $50,000 a year.

REACH points outs that data shows that amount would provide workers on the Central Coast with an entrance to the middle class and enough financial security to remain here.

"This last year has been a sprint to develop the vision, the plan and partnerships to make a last impact on our region," said James. "Now, the marathon of building a better future for all of us begins."

James added that over the next several weeks, REACH will begin to dive in deeper into each of its four initiatives.