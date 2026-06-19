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Crime & Courts

Man Arrested in Oxnard Months After Kidnapping Attempt

KEYT
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today at 5:03 pm
Published 5:04 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) - Law enforcement in Oxnard have located and detained a man connected to a kidnapping attempt that happened earlier this year at a local department store.

In a press release, Oxnard police detailed the evening of January 15th, 2026 when officers were called to a Marshall's department store at 1835 Ventura Boulevard. Officers were responding to reports of an assault where a man struck a person with a belt and had attempted to strike another.

That man was caught on surveillance grabbing a 17-year-old victim and forcing her inside the truck of his SUV against her will, closing the cargo door, and driving away.

The man began driving recklessly through the streets of Oxnard, continuing until he eventually collided with another vehicle near Auto Center Drive and Rose Avenue with the victim still trapped inside.

Oxnard police say the man fled the scene and the victim was able to escape. Oxnard Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the case and learned the man and victim were loosely connected through a group of mutual friends.

On June 19th, 2026, the police department learned the man in question was in custody at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on unrelated charges, and further arrested on kidnapping, child endangerment, and assault-related charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to contact Detective Diego Estrada at 805-385-8291 or by email at Diego.Estrada@oxnardpd.org.

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Alissa Orozco

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