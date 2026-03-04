Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Ashlee Buzzard Fails to Appear in Court for a Second Time

By ,
today at 10:33 am
Published 11:28 am

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – Ashlee Buzzard, the Vandenberg Village mother who is accused of murdering her daughter Melodee last year, failed to appear in court this morning – claiming illness for a second time.

Buzzard missed her initial procedural hearing back in February, her court date was rescheduled and Judge Stephen Dunkle approved a motion to admonish spectators inside the court room.

Buzzard's defense attorney says their team is continuing to comb through case warrants and forensic evidence records, but Buzzard must be present to assure a speedy trial.

The hearing was rescheduled to March 18th. If Buzzard fails to appear on that date, Judge Dunkle will issue an extraction order.

