Bookeeper pleads guilty for embezzling over $550,000 from former employer

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Ida Veronica Hernandez, 45, pled guilty to seven felony counts of grand theft and another felony count of filing a false or forged document after embezzling her former employer, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Hernandez also admitted a special allegation that the losses exceeded $100,000 during her time employed as a bookkeeper for a Thousand Oaks medical practice, according to the VCDAO.

Hernandez had access to company bank accounts and financial records in her role as office manager between 2020 and 2021, according to the VCDAO.

Investigators found out that Hernandez used multiple fake names and employees to hide thefts into her own personal accounts, stealing at least $556,000 from the business, according to the VCDAO.

Hernandez also abruptly quit once the financial activity looked suspicious but not before attempting to deflect the activity to another coworker for her financial crimes, according to the VCDAO.

Hernandez fled during the case's investigation and committed similar thefts in Orange County that led to her arrest warrant being issued, according to the VCDAO.

Hernandez also committed financial crimes in Plano, Texas before she fled the state, and investigators eventually followed her across the country, according to the VCDAO.

Hernandez remains in custody on $600,000 bail and her pending sentencing is at 8:30 a.m. on February 20 this year.