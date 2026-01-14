California Supreme Court Denies Paul Flores’ Petition in Kristin Smart Case

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The man convicted of murder in the 1996 Kristin Smart case had his petition for review formally denied by the California Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Paul Ruben Flores is currently serving a 25-years-to-life prison sentence for the murder of 19-year-old Kristin Smart, the Cal Poly freshmen who disappeared from a house party back in 1996. Flores was reportedly the last person seen with the young woman, and nearly three decades later, a Monterey County jury convicted him of murder – a crime Flores denies.

On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that the California Supreme Court has denied Flores’ petition for review of his conviction.

Flores has previously submitted two separate appeals of his conviction to the Second District Court of Appeal back in October 2024 and July 2025, both of which were denied.

“While we are very pleased that this decision brings a stronger sense of finality for all involved, we will always remember Kristin Smart and will continue to do all we can to honor the memory of her vibrant life,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Our hearts go out to Mr. and Mrs. Smart and their entire family for all that they have endured for the last 30 years.”

Kristin Smart's body has still never been recovered.

