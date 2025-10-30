High Speed Chase Leads to the Arrest of Paso Robles Man Suspected of Stealing Vehicles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – A man has been taken into custody after leading police on a highway pursuit in a stolen vehicle and assaulting an officer.

On Wednesday morning around 10:30am, detectives from the Paso Robles Police Department's Special Enforcement Team were alerted to a wanted vehicle in the area. Using a License Plate Reader (LPR) system, detectives located a white BMW parked in the 3500 block of Park Street – the car had been involved in a high-speed pursuit the day before with the California Highway Patrol's (CHP)Templeton Office.

Detectives identified the driver 24-year-old Kyle DelgadoYoung, who was already wanted by police for questioning in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in Paso Robles.

As officers began to box in the vehicle, DelgadoYoung intentionally rammed a Sergeant's vehicle and fled the scene. A pursuit began as the driver sped northbound on Hwy 101 – reaching speeds of up to 120 mph, and passing vehicles on the right shoulder.

Officers felt DelgadoYoung's behavior was growing too reckless and dangerous, and the pursuit was terminated to maintain public safety.

PRPD says that about ten minutes later, another pursuit of DelgadoYoung was happening with CHP King City Office with the same suspect vehicle. CHP was successfully able to deploy spike strips, disabling the car and taking DelgadoYoung into custody.

DelgadoYoung was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for Felony Evading a Peace Officer, Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Vehicle), Possession of Stolen Property, and Outstanding Felony Warrant.

PRPD reports all stolen property has been returned to its rightful owners.

