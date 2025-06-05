Two Pro-Palestinian Activists Arrested for Vandalism at Cal Poly Administration Building, Three Still At Large

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two Pro-Palestinian activists were arrested Wednesday afternoon after they and three others stormed a Cal Poly Administration Building and vandalized it.

An email sent out campus-wide yesterday by Cal Poly President, Jeffrey Armstrong, says five pro-Palestinian activists stormed the university's Financial Aid and Student Accounts office in the Administration Building and began spray painting all over the walls, windows, floors, and computers.

Armstrong states while no one was physically hurt, the incident was "traumatizing for numerous Cal Poly employees and students who were in the office at the time."

The activists reportedly spray painted various pro-Palestinian phrases: "Free Palestine," "Free Gaza," "Cal Poly Divest," "Let Gaza Live."

As campus police arrived, the activists fled the scene but two were taken into custody for questioning.

Assistant Vice President of Communications and Media Relations, Matt Lazier, confirmed to your News Channel one of the suspects arrested was a Cal Poly student, while the other had no affiliation with the university.

Multiple people have been arrested on the campus in recent years in protest of the Israel-Hamas War. Eight people were arrested and several other protesters sustained injuries back in January 2024 during a planned pro-Palestine protest.

Most recently, President Armstrong spoke before Congress in May to testify about antisemitic incidents on campus.

"I want to emphasize that our goal is continuous improvement. We will work to give each student the safest possible environment free from discrimination and religious intolerance so they can learn, grow and succeed. We call it being ready day one,” said President Armstrong.

Regarding Wednesday's incident, Armstrong said in the email, "we will not stand for illegal attacks against our institution, its employees and its students. There is simply zero tolerance for it."

"Anyone who views this kind of shortsighted, disgusting and illegal activity as acceptable has no place at Cal Poly and will be rooted out."

The university asks anyone with information regarding Wednesday's incident, including the identities of those responsible, to contact the Cal Poly police at 805-756-2281.

Your News Channel has reached out to the university and new information will be added to this web article as it becomes available.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

