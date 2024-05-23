Eight protesters arrested Thursday morning at California Polytechnic University SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Eight people were arrested Thursday morning after protesters chained themselves together across the California Boulevard entrance to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's campus.

Cal Poly Police alongside law enforcement from multiple other local agencies responded to the scene and issued a dispersal order, citing the protest as illegal by blocking the roadway explained Assistant Vice President for Communications and Media Relations for Cal Poly, Matt Lazier in response to your News Channel's inquiries.

The featured image above, provided by California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo area, shows two of the protesters with a sign stating, "Stop funding Genocide" with a depiction of what appears to be the official flag of Palestine.

According to Cal Poly's Communications staff, when protesters declined to leave the roadway, police arrested them and removed them from the roadway.

Four of those arrested are students of Cal Poly, one is a faculty member, and the other three people are not affiliated with the university detailed Cal Poly Communications.