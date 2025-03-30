Buellton woman arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning

BUELLTON, Calif. – Lydia Alicia Gonzales, a 40-year-old Buellton woman was arrested for attempted murder after stabbing her boyfriend just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The victim of the crime is currently in stable condition after being taken to an area hospital, detailed the SBCSO.

The victim was lying in the road on Highway 246 at Valley Station Road with several stab wounds to his shoulder, hip, chest, back and hand when a deputy found him, according to the SBCSO.

SBCSO deputies found out the man was stabbed by Gonzales, who was inside a nearby home at the 200 block of Valley Station Road, detailed the SBCSO.

Gonzales then threw beer cans at deputies while they tried to stop the victim's bleeding, according to the SBCSO.

Gonzales was taken into custody, restrained after being combative, booked at the Northern County Jail and is being held on $1 million bail under the following charges: