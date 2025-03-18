Paso Robles police arrest two for narcotics and weapons possessions Tuesday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Police officers arrested two people for narcotics and weapon-related crimes Tuesday after serving the pair a search warrant near a San Miguel storage unit.

Two K-9s found the narcotics and officers found fentanyl and an unserialized handgun rented out by one of the suspects, a 44-year-old Paso Robles man, according to the PRPD.

A second warrant was served at the 44-year-old's home where he was found driving before being stopped and arrested, detailed the PRPD.

PRPD officers found a hidden safe in the man's car which had fentanyl, cash and drug sale evidence before finding more fentanyl, cash, evidence of drug sales cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

PRPD officers found over $14,000 and .67 pounds of suspected fentanyl and cocaine and arrested the 44-year-old on the following felony charges:

possession of a controlled substance for sale

possession of a firearm by a restricted person

false compartment to conceal narcotics

conspiracy to distribute narcotics

Another 41-year-old Paso Robles woman was arrested for felony endangerment of a child and felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, according to the PRPD.

Both people were taken to the County Jail for the charges above.