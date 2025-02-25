Caleb Dean DeBinion convicted for the May 2023 sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Caleb Dean DeBinion of Thousand Oaks has been convicted for the rape of a woman in a motel room in May of 2023.

On Feb. 21, 2025, DeBinion was convicted by a jury on the following charges:

PC 261(a)(2)-Forcible Rape

PC 236-False Imprisonment

PC 287(c)(2)-Forcible Oral Copulation

PC289(a)(1)(A)-Sexual Penetration with Force/Violence/Duress/Menace or Fear {Two counts}

PC 243.4(e)(1)-Sexual Battery

Following the reading of the verdict, DeBinion was remanded into custody pending sentencing and he is next due in court on Feb. 26, 2025, for a judge's decision regarding the special allegation that the victim was particularly vulnerable stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Monday.

On May 24, 2023, DeBenion offered the sexual assault survivor and her mother the option to use his motel room to shower after encountering both women detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Both women accepted the offer after making it clear they would not provide anything in return added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The sexual assault survivor entered the hotel room with DeBinion first and began to shower when DeBinion entered the bathroom and stepped into the shower completely naked explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

DeBinion then sexually assaulted the woman in the shower and after both of them had exited the shower even after the woman had told him "no" and "stop" in response to the sexual assault shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After the sexual assaults, DeBinion forced the sexual assault survivor to shower again noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the woman later escaped from the hotel room and immediately reported what had happed to law enforcement.

Law enforcement responded to the motel and DeBinion was detained at the scene stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the victim for her bravery in facing her accuser in court. We are grateful she was able to obtain the justice she deserves," said Deputy District Attorney Rosa Romero who prosecuted the case. "I also want to thank the jury for their careful and thorough consideration of all the evidence."