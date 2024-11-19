Madonna Inn offering cash reward for rug stolen for fifth time

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The welcome rug at the entrance to the historic and elegant inn's steakhouse has been stolen five times now since 2021.

The primary suspect is a fraternity at Cal Poly, and property managers believe it's part of a fraternity prank, or perhaps a hazing ritual.

Police are working with hotel managers to continue investigating the repeated offense, but now the hotel is taking matters into their own hands as well.

A cash reward is being offered for the safe return of the rug, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact SLO County police department.