Ventura County DA’s Office warns against price gouging under Mountain Fire emergency
VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office reminded county residents to be cautious about possible price gouging on essential items in wake of the Mountain fire.
California governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency through the county on Nov. 7 but residents should be aware of gouging on food, medicine, home goods and housing, according to the VCDAO.
Raised prices over 10% are illegal for limited items such as fuel, food and hotel spaces during states of emergency under Penal Code 396.
Violation of said code can be a misdemeanor worth a $10,000 fine and one year in jail, explained the VCDAO.
Those concerned over price gouging are requested to provide the following information, detailed the VCDAO.
- Business or seller name, address, and phone number
- Identity of the product or service offered by the seller
- The cost of the product or service prior to November 7, 2024
- The cost of the product or service (from the same seller) after November 7, 2024
- Any other details relating to the alleged price gouging
- Contact information for the reporting party