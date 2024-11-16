Ventura County DA’s Office warns against price gouging under Mountain Fire emergency

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office reminded county residents to be cautious about possible price gouging on essential items in wake of the Mountain fire.

California governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency through the county on Nov. 7 but residents should be aware of gouging on food, medicine, home goods and housing, according to the VCDAO.

Raised prices over 10% are illegal for limited items such as fuel, food and hotel spaces during states of emergency under Penal Code 396.

Violation of said code can be a misdemeanor worth a $10,000 fine and one year in jail, explained the VCDAO.

Those concerned over price gouging are requested to provide the following information, detailed the VCDAO.