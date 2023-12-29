District Attorney files criminal complaints against two in connection with separate traffic incidents on December 25

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday that separate criminal complaints have been filed against two County residents regarding their actions on Dec. 25 of this year.

“This press release involves two separate and tragic incidences that occurred over the holiday weekend emphasizing the extreme dangers and irrevocable ramnifications [sic] when driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” wrote Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch in a press release about the criminal complaints.

Bladimir Agustin-Chavez, 27, has been charged with the following in connection with a fatal vehicle collision on Highway 166 near Santa Maria on Dec. 25, 2023:

One Felony count of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, a violation of Penal Code section 191.5(a)

One Felony count of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury, a violation of Vehicle Code section 23153(a)

One Felony count of Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08% or Higher Causing Injury, a violation of Vehicle Code section 23153(b)

One Misdemeanor count of Driving Without a License, a violation of Vehicle Code section 12500(a)

Chavez has also been charged in the second and third counts with personally inflicting great bodily injury upon the alleged victim in violation of Penal Code section 12022.7(a) as well as driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or higher, a violation of Vehicle Code section 23578 detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Chavez was arraigned on these charges on Dec. 27 in the Santa Maria division of the Santa Barbara Superior Court and remains in custody with bail set at $250,000.

Teodulo Nava Clemente, 38, has been charged with the following in connection with a head-on collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara near Bath Street on the night of Dec. 25, 2023:

One Felony count of Driving Under the Influence Causing Injury, a violation of Vehicle Code section 23153(a)

One Felony count of Driving Under the Influence Causing Injury, a violation of Vehicle Code section 23153(b)

One Felony count of Driving Into Oncoming Traffic, a violation of Vehicle Code section 21651(c)

One Misdemeanor count of Driving When Privilege Suspended for Prior DUI Conviction, a violatin of Vehicle Code section 14601.2(a)

One count of an infraction in violation of Vehicle Code section 16028(a)-Failure to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility

Clemente is also charged in the first three felony counts with inflicting great bodily injury on the alleged victim as well as charges for the first two felony counts with inflicting injury on more than one person and causing great bodily injury within ten years of two prior DUI convictions detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, it is further alleged that Clemente had a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.20% and an arraignment date has not been scheduled.