Prosecutors dismiss homicide case against 26-year-old for October death of Santa Ynez man

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The People have dismissed the homicide case against Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, for the October death of Terry Lee Wilson, 72, in Santa Ynez, according to Santa Barbara County District Attorney, Joyce E. Dudley.

On Friday morning, the DA's Office released the following statement:

On October 8, 2022, 72 year-old Terry Lee Wilson was pronounced deceased near his home in Santa Ynez. His death has been under active investigation since then. Rylen Quinn Svane Morris was arrested and charged with murder. Due to new information regarding Terry Wilson’s cause of death, the People cannot proceed with the homicide case against Rylen Quinn Svane Morris at this time. Therefore, the People have dismissed the First Amended Complaint in case 22CR07277. Joyce E. Dudley, Office of the District Attorney, County of Santa Barbara.

News Channel 3-12 has reached out to the prosecutors and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office for further information, but has yet to hear back.

If more information is provided, updates will be added to the story.