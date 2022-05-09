Santa Barbara Sheriff explains use of military style vehicles

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will hear an update on the use of military vehicles by the Sheriff's Department.

The specialized vehicles have been used in SWAT incidents, rescues and emergency evacuations, such as the rescues needed in the 2018 Montecito mudflow.

They are often larger than any vehicle the Sheriff's Office can bring to a scene to respond to a crisis situation.

In the county's presentation Tuesday, the supervisors will hear that these vehicles are cost effective compared to reasonable alternatives.

In many cases, they change the dynamics of a situation and create safer outcomes.

The Board of Supervisors meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria on Tuesday, May 10.

