SLO DA urgese Gov. Newsom to reverse decision to grant parole to one of Dystiny Myers’ killers

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to review and reverse a parole board’s decision last month to grant convicted murderer Jason Greenwell parole.

In November, a two-person panel granted parole to Greenwell – one of five defendants convicted in September 2010 for the killing of 15-year-old Dystiny Myers in Nipomo.

Greenwell and his crime partners bound and beat Dystiny, then buried her in a shallow grave near Santa Margarita Lake. Before they fled, they set her body on fire.

Her body was later discovered in the grave by a CalFire employee.

Greenwell, who was 20 at the time of the crime, testified in the case against his four codefendants. He received a lighter sentence of 15 to life in prison and was convicted of second-degree murder.

A representative of the SLO County DA’s office and Dystiny’s family strongly objected to his parole based on the vicious nature of the crime and what they consider to be a continued danger to the community should he be released.

To read the letter to the governor's office, click here.

Three of the murderers, Ty Michael Hill, Frank Jacob York, and Rhonda Wisto, are serving sentences of life without the possibility of parole. A fourth, Cody Miller, took his own life while in prison in June 2016.

