Three arrested following armed robbery at Ventura smoke shop

VENTURA, Calif. – Three people were arrested and a fourth person is sought by police after an armed robbery at a Ventura smoke shop.

The robbery happened late Saturday night at a smoke shop on Telephone Road.

At around 11 p.m., two people armed with firearms and wearing masks entered Wild Tobacco & Gift Shop at 9493 Telephone Road. The suspects pointed their guns at an employee and tied him up, police said.

The two stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store in an awaiting vehicle.

The clerk was eventually able to free himself and call 911.

Ventura police officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop. During the stop, two men fled the vehicle on foot.

Two other people remained into the car and were taken into custody. They've been identified as a 29-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who are both from Ventura.

Ventura police and sheriff's deputies were assisted by a helicopter to search the area for the two men who fled the vehicle. After the search, officers were able to bring a 44-year-old Camarillo man into custody without incident.

The fourth suspect, described as a white man with tattoos on his head and neck, is still wanted by police.

The three people who were taken into custody have been booked into jail and face possible charges for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and false imprisonment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4400.

Multiple smoke shops in Ventura County have been robbed at gunpoint in the last several weeks. It is unclear at this time if this latest robbery is linked to previous crimes.