Oxnard police investigating armed robbery at smoke shop

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department is investigating after a smoke shop was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. at a business on the 2100 block of Saviers road.

According to Oxnard police, two people entered the business, one armed with a handgun and the other armed with an assault style rifle. One demanded money from an employee while the other guarded the door.

Police say the two suspects fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. They left on foot northbound on Saviers Road before turning east on Iris Street, police said.

Details about the suspects is limited. Both were wearing masks and dark hooded sweatshirts during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600, or by reporting suspicious activity online.