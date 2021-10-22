Ventura police searching for smoke shop burglary suspect

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police are looking for a suspect involved in a smoke shop burglary on Thursday night.

At around 10:09 p.m., Ventura police responded to reports of an armed robbery on the 2800 block of Johnson Drive.

At arrival, police found that the armed robbery happened at the Wild Side Smoke Shop.

In their investigation, the suspect revealed a gun that was in his waistband to the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave the suspect the money and the suspect fled the scene.

Officers and a police dog searched the area but were not able to find the suspect.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ventura Police Department arr 805-650-8010.

No one was injured from the incident.