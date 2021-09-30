Former Morro Bay high school teacher denied home detention for sex crimes with student

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A former Morro Bay high school teacher and coach was denied home detention after being sentenced to 120 days in prison for having sex with one of his students in 2020.

25-year-old Tyler Andree of San Luis Obispo was arrested by Morro Bay police following a three-week investigation in February 2021.

At the time, Andree worked as a teacher and coach at Morro Bay High School and was accused of having sex with an underage student.

After facing charges for multiple sex crimes against minors, Andree pled no contest to felony charges of having sex with a student in July 2021.

He was then registered as a sex offender, a label he will have to carry for the next 20 years, and sentenced to 120 days in jail.

On July 27, Andree reportedly applied for home detention but was denied.

The sheriff's office said it has an appeal process in place so that potential candidates may have their applications reviewed.

When Andree initially filed for an appeal, he was approved based on a lack of previous crimes and a probation report. However, his appeal was further reviewed based on his sex crime conviction and he was ultimately denied home detention.

The sheriff's office said Andree will serve his court sentence in the SLO County Jail.

The sheriff's office takes crimes against children and sex crimes very seriously. They said the decision to deny Andree's appeal is in line with decisions they made in similar cases.

While home detention cases are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, the sheriff's office said generally crimes against children, sex crimes and violent crimes do not qualify for home detention. This way the public can be ensured protection.