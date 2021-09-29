Ventura woman accused of following, threatening student walking to school

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department arrested a woman who they say followed and threatened a girl who was walking to school earlier this month.

It happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 14 near the intersection of San Jon Road and Thompson Boulevard.

The juvenile girl was walking to school when the woman approached her from behind. As the girl walked away, the woman began to yell threats at her.

The girl ran away from the woman, who she didn't know, telling police she feared for her life. She was uninjured and left with her parents, police said.

The suspect was described as a white woman with dark hair who was wearing dark clothing.

Police opened an investigation and posted photos of the suspect on social media. Investigators later identified the woman as Leticia Rojas, 63, a transient woman from the Ventura area.

On Wednesday, an officer involved in the investigation located Rojas as she drove in the area of main Street and Cabrillo Drive. The officer conducted a traffic stop and Rojas was taken into custody.

She was booked into the Ventura County Jail where she awaits felony charges for child abuse and making criminal threats.

The Ventura Police Department says safety resources and tips for students are available on the police department's website for anyone interested.