Former Camarillo insurance agent charged for stealing more than $1 million from clients

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The Ventura County District Attorney announced Friday that a Camarillo man has been charged with numerous theft crimes dating back as far as 2014 after he allegedly stole more than $1 million from former clients.

67-year-old Steven Franklin Gordon worked as an insurance agent when he reportedly made unauthorized draws on three former clients' annuities and the cash value of their life insurance policies.

Gordon is also alleged to have practiced under different names, including Amy Gordon, his wife.

Gordon was charged with eight counts of grand theft, seven counts of forgery, four counts of identity theft and two counts of credit card fraud.

The District Attorney's Office said Gordon's license to sell life insurance was revoked in April 2021. He was arrested on Aug. 26, 2021, in Camarillo by the Camarillo Police Department and booked into custody by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Gordon posted bail and was released from custody. He is scheduled for arraignment on September 9, 2021, at 9 a.m. in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

This case is being prosecuted and investigated by the District Attorney's Office Fraud and Technology Crimes Unit and the California Department of Insurance (CDI).

The CDI said it believes there may be other victims in this case who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information about these crimes or similar incidents involving Gordon is asked to contact CDI Investigator Randy Vickrey at 661-253-7530.