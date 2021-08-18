Oxnard man hospitalized in weekend stabbing dies from injuries

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. – An Oxnard man who was hospitalized after being stabbed Sunday afternoon has died from his injuries.

Oxnard police say Jorge Hernandez Maldonado, 32, died in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Maldonado had been in the hospital since Sunday after he was stabbed in the area of Del Sol Park around 3:30 p.m.

Police say he was involved in an altercation with two men at the park. He was stabbed multiple times and was found unresponsive when first responders arrived on scene.

Maldonado's death is the 11th homicide in Oxnard this year.

Another stabbing happened in the city early Sunday morning and a fatal shooting happened just ten minutes after that stabbing. That shooting death was the 10th homicide in Oxnard in 2021.

Police are asking for help from the public for any information, pictures or video relating to this deadly stabbing.

To upload media directly to investigators online, click here. Police said all submissions are logged into the police department's digital evidence system, but no contact information is stored so community members can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can contact Detective Jeff Kay at 805-385-8174.

The City of Oxnard offers a reward of $10,000 to anyone who shares information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for committing homicides within the city.