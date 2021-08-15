Two stabbing incidents reported on same day in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police are investigating two stabbings that occurred in the city on Sunday, one happening just minutes before the city's tenth homicide.

The first stabbing was reported around 12:20 a.m. on the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar, ten minutes before a fatal shooting was reported on South E Street in the city.

Police said a fight had occurred in the area where multiple people were stabbed, it is unclear at this time how many victims there are. They said the victims only sustained minor injuries, however, two were transported to the hospital.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested in connection to the incident.

The second stabbing occurred Sunday afternoon around 3:27 p.m. at Del Sol Park.

Police said officers were still at the scene investigation. One person was transported to the hospital, however, their current condition is unclear.

If you have any information about these stabbings, please call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.