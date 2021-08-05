Skip to Content
First week of Paul and Ruben Flores preliminary hearing wraps up

Paul Flores listens to witness testimony Wednesday during day three of his preliminary hearing in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
(POOL: Dave Minsky/Santa Maria Times)
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Paul and Ruben Flores were back in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Thursday morning for the final day of hearings this week.

Paul is accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, who disappeared 25 years ago after an off campus party.

On Wednesday Lawrence Kennedy, the former lead investigator for the Cal Poly Police Department, took the stand.

Friday is scheduled to be an off day for the preliminary hearing, so the case will resume Monday morning.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last at least three weeks. At the end, a judge will rule if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Digital communication is limited during this preliminary hearing. Check back throughout the day for continuous updates.

