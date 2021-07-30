Gun buy back date set for Santa Barbara to reduce risks on the streets

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a violent start to the year with multiple shootings, fatalities and fear in the Santa Barbara community, a joint effort to have a gun buy back has been put together for next month.

Organizers have announced the August 21 event at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence is releasing details today.

It will be an anonymous gun buy back.

The event has proven to be successful in the past with hundreds of weapons turned in.

Some are old, vintage or rarely used weapons and some are being surrendered by families who no longer want them in their household for safety reasons.

The press conference for the event will have numerous community leaders including:

Gathering for the press conference will be: Cathy Murillo, Mayor, Santa Barbara; Barney Melekian, Santa Barbara Chief of Police; Monique Limon, State Senator; Das Williams, First District Supervisor; Officer Heather Clark, Community Liaison Officer, SBPD; Erica Reyes, District Director, Congressman; Christina Pizarro, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara, President and Catherine Swysen, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.