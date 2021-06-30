Oxnard man convicted of kidnapping, carjackings sentenced to 17 years in prison

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man who kidnapped a man and committed multiple carjackings has been sentenced to more than 17 years in state prison.

Dionicio Salinas, 29, of Oxnard was sentenced in Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday.

On June 2, Salinas pleaded guilty to multiple violent crimes that took place between November 2017 and March 2018.

In November 2017, Salinas and an "unknown co-conspirator" kidnapped a man in Oxnard, robbed him of his wallet and carjacked his vehicle. He was taken into custody after a police pursuit in the city. During the pursuit, Salinas struck a vehicle that was occupied by an elderly couple, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said.

Five months later, Salinas was arrested again in Los Angeles after another Oxnard carjacking. Salinas and another co-defendant stole the victim's vehicle and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Both cases were investigated by the Oxnard Police Department.

Salinas pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking, robbery, kidnapping, felony evading, and felony hit-and-run for these two incidents. He could spend up to 17 years and 8 months in prison for the crimes.