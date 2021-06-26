Stolen boat now back in Santa Barbara harbor after multiple arrests

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Social media posts and NewsChannel coverage are being credited with leads that led to the recovery of a stolen boat from the Santa Barbara harbor.

The special vessel is used by the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation. The vessel, called the 'Salty Pup', was used by the coaching staff to help young sailors. It was stolen June 12 from the Marina one slip at the harbor on the far end by the sea wall and taken across the harbor to the boat launch ramp.

Video surveillance shots released by the organization showed a person of interest in a white utility truck leaving the harbor in a utility truck with the stolen inflatable boat on a trailer behind it.

Images were captured on cameras at the parking lot exit gate.

Thursday night the boat was found in Lompoc and two primary suspects were arrested. A third person was also taken in by police on unrelated charges. Their names have not been released.

The vessel is undamaged.

It is unclear what the motive for the theft was.