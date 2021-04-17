LAPD investigating Paul Flores on sexual assault allegations in L.A. area

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – In the same week Paul Flores was charged with first degree murder in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, the Los Angeles Police Department said it is also investigating sexual assault accusations against him.

The allegations are separate from the Kristin Smart case, but do share some similarities.

Hours after San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced possible sexual assault cases in Southern California potentially involving Flores, reports surfaced that investigators in Los Angeles were looking into two sexual assaults.

Police haven't released much information on what happened in either case, but prosecutors are reviewing charges.

Paul and his father, Ruben Flores, were both arraigned in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Thursday.

Ruben is charged with helping Paul hide Smart's body, which investigators still haven't recovered.

Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley said a "no body" case is something that has happened before.

"Nowadays, if you're going to have a no body case, there may be some other physical evidence that was retrieved from a possible crime scene,” said Cooley. “Or something left by the perpetrator, at a location where the victim last was."

Neither Paul nor Ruben have entered a plea yet. Both men are expected to appear in court again Monday.