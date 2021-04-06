Indiana man accused of sending lewd images to SLO County child facing federal charges

Crime

LOS OSOS, Calif. - An Indiana man is in custody and facing felony charges for sexual exploitation and child pornography after he allegedly sent lewd images to a minor in San Luis Obispo County.

20-year-old Jordan Fields from Columbus, Indiana was arrested in November after a minor contacted law enforcement to report being sent the images through an online gaming platform.

Fields was eventually released from custody on bond while awaiting charges, but the FBI office in Indiana continued to investigate.

On March 25, FBI agents in Indiana took Fields into custody where he remains on federal charges of two counts of sexual exploitation/attempted sexual exploitation of a child and one count distribution and receipt of child pornography.

The San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana and the local Federal Bureau of Investigation field office worked collaboratively in the investigation.