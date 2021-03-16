Atascadero bookkeeper sentenced to more than 10 years for 18 counts of embezzlement, 2 counts of forgery

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow reported that an Atascadero bookkeeper was sentenced to 10 years and four months in state prison for 18 counts of embezzlement, two counts of forgery and one count of attempted embezzlement.

43-year-old Joy Wilde pleaded no-contest on Feb. 18 to every charge against her, including an allegation that she stole more than $500,000.

The DA's Office said admission to stealing more than $500,000 requires Wilde to serve her sentence in state prison rather than the county jail.

An investigation revealed that Wilde had reportedly stolen $877,123 from her former employer, Greg Wiemann Construction, over the course of more than three years while working as a bookkeeper and office manager.

To do this, Wilde reportedly passed 64 fraudulent checks and attempted to pass three more.

When questioned about the unusually long prison sentence Wilde faces for embezzlement, Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino said an “outrageously large amount of money” was taken by Wilde and that the decade-long prison sentence was warranted “due to its sheer volume.”

Judge Marino also said that the victim, Greg Wiemann, had placed a great deal of trust in Wilde, and that Wilde’s deceit was “the most difficult aspect of this case” for the victim.

“Embezzlement crimes are significant at several levels,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “In addition to the financial devastation that large scale thefts can wreak on a business, is the very personal impact realized when a long-term employee in a position of confidence violates that trust. It frequently happens at the hands of someone you have come to know, trust and with whom you have developed a strong relationship. This office takes these cases seriously and will continue to prosecute them aggressively."