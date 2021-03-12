Oxnard man sentenced for 2017 deadly shooting

Crime

VENTURA, California – An Oxnard man who shot and killed a man in 2017 was sentenced to 22 years in state prison for voluntary manslaughter.

In February, Jonathan Zambrano, 31, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admitted to shooting and killing Albert Salazar in July 2017.

The shooting happened on July 19, 2017. According to the DA's office, Zambrano and Salazar were on the 1300 block of West Guava Street standing outside of a home. Zambrano took out a gun and shot Salazar because he believed him to be a threat, the DA's office said.

Salazar was given first aid after being driven to the Oxnard Police Department. He was transported to the hospital and later died. Zambrano was arrested two days after the shooting.

Zambrano will now serve 22 years in state prison for Salazar's death.

The case was investigated by the Oxnard Police Department.