Oxnard police discuss rising teen violence following stabbing inside Oxnard Target parking structure

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard police are looking for a person who stabbed a 14-year-old boy during a fight at the Target parking structure.

It was a scary Valentine's Day evening at the Collection shopping center after people heard gunshots.

Enrique Hernandez is the General Manager at Los Agaves restaurant located across from Target. He said he heard the whole thing.

“We were so busy,” said Hernandez. “Everyone was coming for Valentine's Day and it was a beautiful day, and as soon as we heard gunshots everyone started running, and screaming and everyone was going crazy.”

Oxnard police said just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, a group of teens got into a fight.

“During the confrontation there was reports of shots being fired, and the 14-year-old victim ended up with stab wounds or a slash to his head,” said Marc Amon, a commander with the Oxnard Police Department.

The teen was taken to Saint John’s Regional Medical Center and received several stitches but was released that night.

“A gun or a replica of a gun has been recovered which explains the gun shots that were heard,” said Amon. “But there were no shooting victims. It is believed that blanks were being shot.”

No arrests have been made and it's not clear if it was gang-related. Officers are looking at surveillance footage from nearby stores. Hernandez says crimes like this are happening too often, and it's hurting business.

“I want hopefully to have more police enforcement there and when we call them hopefully they can get there right away,” said Hernandez. “It seems like there is not a lot of police enforcement in this area. Every weekend there is more and more young kids and it is bad for everyone.”

Amon says officers are stationed in the area and can respond to calls quickly.

“We have officers that are regularly assigned to The Collection area and last night the officer was only about 30 seconds away from the first call that was received,” said Amon.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department by phone at 805-385-7600 or online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website. You can leave an anonymous tip by contacting the Ventura County Crime Stoppers.