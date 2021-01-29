Santa Barbara Sheriff: Second Goleta shooting victim dies

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - A second man who was shot near Goleta earlier this month has died.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Jasper Pieter van der Meulen died in the hospital Thursday from injuries he suffered in a shooting on Jan. 7 in Goleta.

Van der Meulen is the second person to be killed in the shooting. 19-year-old Enzo Marino Rastelli of Santa Barbara was found shot and killed in a vehicle on the 600 block of Burtis Street. Van der Meulen was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries where remained until his death.

The person responsible for the two deaths has yet to be arrested, but the sheriff's office said the general public is not believe to be at risk.

The sheriff's office said the suspected shooter was a man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing baggy blue jeans and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4171. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.