Lompoc police warn of scam call demanding residents pay for utilities

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police released a warning for residents regarding a scam phone call that, when answered, demands residents make a payment immediately to keep their utilities.

Police said the person making the fraudulent calls often claims to be from the City of Lompoc Utilities Department in order to convince residents a payment is due.

Officers are urging anyone who receives one of these calls not to make a payment. Instead, you should contact the utilities department yourself to determine if any payments are due or if your utilities are being suspended.

Lompoc police said residents should report to the police department if they receive this fraudulent call.

You can contact the City of Lompoc Utilities Department at 805-736-1261.

The Lompoc Police Department can be contacted at 805-736-2341.