Oxnard police arrest man for carrying loaded firearm in vehicle

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested a man early Friday morning after finding a loaded firearm during a regular traffic stop.

Officers pulled over a car for a vehicle code violation on the 1200 block of Hibiscus Street around 12:15 a.m.

There they contacted the driver, identified as a 23-year-old Oxnard man, and found he had a 9mm firearm inside his vehicle.

The man was arrested at the scene for possession of a loaded gun.

